Source Dawson Creek Exhibition and Stampede.
Sports

Lots of rodeo action for this weekend at the 97th Dawson Creek Exhibition and Stampede

Avatar Scott Brooks

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. – The rodeo action continues this weekend at the 97th Dawson Creek Exhibition and Stampede.

Taking place Friday, Saturday, and Sunday will be Heavy Horse Pulls, Light Horse Shows, and Kids Wild Horse Racing.

Chuckwagon Racing was rescheduled due to poor weather conditions on Thursday and will be taking place Friday through to Monday. Monday’s races will start at 5:00 p.m.

Also taking place this weekend is the Steer Classic and the Canadian Professional Rodeo Tour.

All Stampede events are subject to change, pending weather conditions.

The 97th Dawson Creek Exhibition and Stampede continues now until August 11 at the Dawson Creek Exhibition grounds.

For more information, and for schedule and event updates, you can visit the Dawson Creek Exhibition and Stampede Facebook page.

