Major equipment purchase by Woodfibre LNG

VANCOUVER, B.C. – A major equipment purchase has been made by Woodfibre LNG for the company’s proposed liquified natural gas processing and export facility.

An order has been placed for the project’s Main Cryogenic Heat Exchanger (MCHE) for the former Woodfibre Pulp Mill site south of Squamish. The MCHE is the heart of the liquefaction process, according to Woodfibre LNG, this is one of the most important requirements for producing LNG.

With the MCHE converting gas temperatures to minus 160 degrees Celsius, allows the project to be shipped at atmospheric pressures overseas. It is said this equipment is the longest lead item on the project.

According to Woodfibre LNG, this project is expected to create 650 construction jobs, with hiring preference being given to Squamish Nation members, Squamish residents, residents of British Columbia and Canadians.

President David Keane said “This purchase indicates Woodfibre LNG’s continue commitment to moving to moving forward towards our FID and start of construction later this year”

Once operational, the facility will be one of the highest-paying employers in the Sea to Sky region, with approximately 110 full-time employees.