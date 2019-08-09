11 C
Fort St. John
Friday, August 9, 2019
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Home News Major equipment purchase by Woodfibre LNG
News

Major equipment purchase by Woodfibre LNG

Avatar Tracy Teves

VANCOUVER, B.C. – A major equipment purchase has been made by Woodfibre LNG for the company’s proposed liquified natural gas processing and export facility.

An order has been placed for the project’s Main Cryogenic Heat Exchanger (MCHE) for the former Woodfibre Pulp Mill site south of Squamish. The MCHE is the heart of the liquefaction process, according to Woodfibre LNG, this is one of the most important requirements for producing LNG.

With the MCHE converting gas temperatures to minus 160 degrees Celsius, allows the project to be shipped at atmospheric pressures overseas. It is said this equipment is the longest lead item on the project.

According to Woodfibre LNG, this project is expected to create 650 construction jobs, with hiring preference being given to Squamish Nation members, Squamish residents, residents of British Columbia and Canadians.

President David Keane said “This purchase indicates Woodfibre LNG’s continue commitment to moving to moving forward towards our FID and start of construction later this year”

Once operational, the facility will be one of the highest-paying employers in the Sea to Sky region, with approximately 110 full-time employees.

 

get the latest news in your inbox

Author

Avatar
Tracy Teveshttp://energeticcity.mystagingwebsite.com
Previous articleLocal company Beescause recognized on a global platform
Next articleInter Pipeline confirms takeover offer on regulator request after stock halted

RECENT STORIES

News

City to make decision on proceeding with study to relocate Visitor Centre

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - At the next Council meeting on Monday, City of Fort St. John Council will...
Read more
News

Council to make decision to upgrade two intersections along 100 Avenue

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - At the next City of Fort St. John Council meeting on Monday, Council will...
Read more
Canadian Press

Inter Pipeline confirms takeover offer on regulator request after stock halted

Canadian Press -
CALGARY — Inter Pipeline Ltd. confirmed Friday afternoon it received a "proposal" to purchase the company, in a statement issued...
Read more

Local Events

Must Read

News

Major equipment purchase by Woodfibre LNG

Tracy Teves -
VANCOUVER, B.C. - A major equipment purchase has been made by Woodfibre LNG for the company's proposed liquified natural gas processing and export facility. An...

Local company Beescause recognized on a global platform

Lots of rodeo action for this weekend at the 97th Dawson...

Unemployment rate continues to drop in July for Northeast B.C.

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.