Man arrested in Regina for sexual assault was in Dawson Creek and Taylor this summer

REGINA, S.K. – Regina Police are looking for potential sexual assault victims in Dawson Creek and Taylor after they arrested a 49-year-old man earlier this month.

On August 1, 2019, at approximately 9:15 a.m., police were dispatched to a Regina residence for the report of a sexual assault of a 12-year-old female. The incident occurred at the residence on the evening of July 31, 2019. An investigation into the incident led to a 49-year-old male, who was arrested and charged.

Duke appeared in a Regina court on Friday and according to CBC Regina, was released on bail with no curfew or travel restrictions. His next court appearance is August 20, 2019.

Regina Police believe there is potential that other victims exist unreported. Duke has travelled across Canada, and was in Esterhazy from November of 2018 to February of 2019, and travelled from Fort Saskatchewan, Alberta to Dawson Creek and Taylor, British Columbia, in June and July 2019. Duke also has a campsite at Craven Country Campground. His travels are not limited to these areas, but these areas are locations of travel of which police are aware.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500, or your local law enforcement agency, or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS). The Regina Police Service thanks the public and the media for their assistance in this matter.

Forty-nine-year-old Christopher Cameron Duke, of Regina, was charged with: