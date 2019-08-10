14.5 C
Fort St. John
Saturday, August 10, 2019
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Duke walking out of Provincial Court after his bail hearing on August 9. (Kirk Fraser/CBC News)
Home News Man arrested in Regina for sexual assault was in Dawson Creek and...
News

Man arrested in Regina for sexual assault was in Dawson Creek and Taylor this summer

Avatar Adam Reaburn

REGINA, S.K. – Regina Police are looking for potential sexual assault victims in Dawson Creek and Taylor after they arrested a 49-year-old man earlier this month.

On August 1, 2019, at approximately 9:15 a.m., police were dispatched to a Regina residence for the report of a sexual assault of a 12-year-old female.  The incident occurred at the residence on the evening of July 31, 2019. An investigation into the incident led to a 49-year-old male, who was arrested and charged.

Duke appeared in a Regina court on Friday and according to CBC Regina, was released on bail with no curfew or travel restrictions.  His next court appearance is August 20, 2019.

Regina Police believe there is potential that other victims exist unreported. Duke has travelled across Canada, and was in Esterhazy from November of 2018 to February of 2019, and travelled from Fort Saskatchewan, Alberta to Dawson Creek and Taylor, British Columbia, in June and July 2019. Duke also has a campsite at Craven Country Campground. His travels are not limited to these areas, but these areas are locations of travel of which police are aware.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500, or your local law enforcement agency, or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).  The Regina Police Service thanks the public and the media for their assistance in this matter.

Forty-nine-year-old Christopher Cameron Duke, of Regina, was charged with:

  • 2 X Sexual assault on a person under 16 years of age [CC 271];
  • 2 X Sexual Interference [CC 151]; and
  • 2 X Anal intercourse [CC 159(1)].

get the latest news in your inbox

Author

Avatar
Adam Reaburn
Previous articleExperts to advise Ottawa as it consults First Nations that want stake in TMX

RECENT STORIES

Canadian Press

Experts to advise Ottawa as it consults First Nations that want stake in TMX

Canadian Press -
OTTAWA — A former Enbridge executive has been appointed to head a committee that will advise the federal government as it...
Read more
News

Fort St John Dairy Queen raises over $14,500 for Miracle Treat Day

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Dairy Queen held its annual fundraising event, Miracle Treat Day on August 8. According to...
Read more
News

City to make decision on proceeding with study to relocate Visitor Centre

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - At the next Council meeting on Monday, City of Fort St. John Council will...
Read more

Local Events

Must Read

Sports

Registration now open for Predators hockey tryouts

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Northeast B.C. Female Predators organization has announced that they will be holding tryout camps for their Peewee, Bantam...

Council to make decision to upgrade two intersections along 100 Avenue

Inter Pipeline confirms takeover offer on regulator request after stock halted

Major equipment purchase by Woodfibre LNG

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.