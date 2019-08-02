14.3 C
Fort St. John
Friday, August 2, 2019
News

Mayors send letter to Ministers regarding forestry sector crisis

SMITHERS, B.C. – A letter was sent to British Columbia Federal Ministers regarding the crisis the forestry sector is in and several Mayors and Chairs have signed in support.

The letter dated July 31st, 2019 is represented by 21 northern B.C. officials urging the government to support communities and employees that are being affected by mill closures and curtailments.

Addressed to Amarjeet Sohi, Minister of Natural Resources, Chrystia Freeland, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Patricia A Hajdu, Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Labour, the letter speaks on assistance for forestry dependent communities and that the forestry is foundational to the economy.

The letter goes on to share there are 140 forestry-dependent communities in B.C. and that the forest sector faces significant challenges that are directly impacting such as the Pine Beetle and the two years of wildfires, causing timber supply to decline.

The letter speaks to the crisis being driven by high-cost tariffs by the US for Canadian lumber markets with the current conditions causes many operations not viable, forcing closure, curtailment and rebalancing the lumber supply.

In the past two months since May 1st, 2019 there have been 45 announcements of curtailments/closures.

Local representatives that signed the letter included the member for the Village of Pouce Coupe, Brad Sperling, Chair for the Peace River Regional District and Dale Bumstead, Mayor of the City of Dawson Creek.

To view the letter; CLICK HERE 

 

