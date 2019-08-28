Ministry of Labour to eliminate “self-help kit” for filing workplace concerns

VICTORIA, B.C. – The B.C. Ministry of Labour has announced that it will be eliminating the Employment Standards Branch’s “self-help kit.”

According to the Government, the elimination of the kit will make the process easier and more accessible for workers to file concerns about their employment rights.

Minister of Labour, Harry Bains, says the old process had created a barrier for workers and that the new process will ensure that workers can easily access help when needed.

“I couldn’t be happier to officially say goodbye to the self-help kit. For too long, the process has created a barrier for workers who have concerns about whether they are being paid or treated appropriately. Eliminating this as a required first step to filing a complaint with Employment Standards Branch will help ensure that workers can easily access help when they feel their rights have been violated.”

In May 2019, the Government passed legislation that would remove the requirement for workers to first use a self-help kit, where they had to deal directly with their employer, before filing a complaint with the Employment Standards Branch.

For more information on the elimination of the “self-help kit”, you can visit the Province’s website.