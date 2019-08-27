13.4 C
Fort St. John
Tuesday, August 27, 2019
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Peace River North MLA Dan Davies
Home Opinion MLA Dan Davies - Weekly Column - Back to school (for the...
Opinion

MLA Dan Davies – Weekly Column – Back to school (for the time being)

Avatar Dan Davies

Back to school is just around the corner, and while this can be a stressful time of year for both students and their parents, we can breathe a sigh of relief knowing that the school year will begin without a labour disruption.

On June 30, the five-year collective agreement with teachers came to an end.

While this does leave the door open for job action at a later date, teachers and the province are now meeting behind closed doors for eight days of mediated talks that began last Thursday.

BC Teachers Federation president Teri Mooring went on record to say that teachers would not consider job action before school begins.

Mooring says the goal is to get a deal before the end of August.

The sticking point remains class size and composition, following a 2016 court decision that gave the BCTF the right to negotiate these aspects as a part of their contract.

As a result, smaller classrooms are leading to a higher demand for teachers across the province, and this is especially true in our neck of the woods.

The BCTF argues the teacher shortage is also due in large part to B.C. having the second-lowest starting wage in the country.

The challenge, according to NDP Finance Minister Carole James, is to work within the 2-2-2 framework that has been applied other public sector unions, like nurses, doctors and government employees, who have already signed their agreements.

This means wage increases are limited to two percent annually over the course of the next three years.

Whether or not this results in a contract settlement remains to be seen, but we do know the BCTF has already launched a negative ad campaign aimed directly at the provincial government.

If this week’s talks do not result in a deal, Mooring warns that the next step “would be to have some difficult conversations with our members.”

This is a clear shot across the bow that could result in a potential teachers’ strike at some point in the school year.

get the latest news in your inbox

Author

Avatar
Dan Davieshttps://www.leg.bc.ca/learn-about-us/members/41st-Parliament/Davies-Dan
Dan Davies is the MLA for Peace River North
Previous articleSeptember is Literacy Month
Next articleTeam China in Fort St John for National Speed Skating Training Camp

RECENT STORIES

Opinion

MP Bob Zimmer – Weekly Report – #MackenzieMatters

Bob Zimmer -
Bob’s Weekly Report   I recently had the honour of attending the Mackenzie Matters Rally in support of our local forestry...
Read more
Opinion

MLA Dan Davies – Weekly Column – Caribou recovery plan still deeply flawed

Dan Davies -
On April 15, Premier John Horgan appointed former BC Liberal MLA Blair Lekstrom as a Community Liaison tasked with...
Read more
Opinion

MLA Dan Davies – Weekly Column – Forests minister missing in action

Dan Davies -
At a time when he is most needed, the man in charge of the forest ministry appears to be...
Read more

Local Events

Must Read

Opinion

MLA Dan Davies – Weekly Column – Back to school (for...

Dan Davies -
Back to school is just around the corner, and while this can be a stressful time of year for both students and their parents,...

September is Literacy Month

Suncor asks NEB to close down Enbridge open season on Mainline...

Great start for Canadian Men’s Wheelchair Basketball team in Peru

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.