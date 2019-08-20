13.2 C
Fort St. John
Tuesday, August 20, 2019
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Peace River North MLA Dan Davies
Home Opinion MLA Dan Davies - Weekly Column - Caribou recovery plan still deeply...
Opinion

MLA Dan Davies – Weekly Column – Caribou recovery plan still deeply flawed

Avatar Dan Davies

On April 15, Premier John Horgan appointed former BC Liberal MLA Blair Lekstrom as a Community Liaison tasked with engaging residents of the Peace Region and reviewing a pre-negotiated Partnership Agreement on caribou recovery.

Up until this point, the NDPs caribou recovery plan was in serious trouble.

Negotiations had been held behind closed doors exclusively between the federal and provincial governments, and the West Moberly and Saulteau First Nations. The broader community quickly discovered that that Horgan’s so-called consultation process amounted to little more than a public- relations campaign designed as an after-thought.

This enraged people all the way from the Peace Region right down to the Kootenays. Rather than build a consensus-based solution, the caribou recovery plan outlined by NDP Forests Minister Doug Donaldson deeply divided communities along racial lines.

It was then Horgan reached out to Lekstrom to try and resolve serious concerns. By the end of May, the former MLA and now Dawson Creek Councillor crafted a 10-page report that pulled no punches.

Lekstrom’s forthright and blunt assessment indicated that the draft agreement excluded 97 percent of the people who live, work and recreate in the region, and as such was doomed to fail.

The 14 recommendations contained in Lekstrom’s report insisted that the government must not move the Partnership Agreement forward without broader engagement to achieve public support. This should include the McLeod Lake Indian Band and the Lheidli-T’enneh First Nation in particular, and local governments, industry and backcountry user groups in general.

Unfortunately, none of this appears to be in the cards.

There is no indication of a willingness to change the Partnership Agreement in any substantial way.

Earlier this month Horgan confirmed that he had appointed a second envoy, former aboriginal relations deputy minister Lorne Brownsey, which pretty much confirms the NDP need a back-up plan if Lekstrom decides to walk away from the process.

The real danger here is the simmering racial tensions left in the wake of the Partnership Agreement.

The First Nations themselves negotiated in good faith and cannot be held responsible for a botched and deeply flawed recovery plan.

Sole responsibility for this mess lies with the premier’s office and NDP Forests Minister, Doug Donaldson.

get the latest news in your inbox

Author

Avatar
Dan Davieshttps://www.leg.bc.ca/learn-about-us/members/41st-Parliament/Davies-Dan
Dan Davies is the MLA for Peace River North
Previous articleFort St John sees increase in construction values for July
Next articleFort St John Huskies offering early bird pricing for 2019-2020 season passes

RECENT STORIES

Opinion

MLA Dan Davies – Weekly Column – Forests minister missing in action

Dan Davies -
At a time when he is most needed, the man in charge of the forest ministry appears to be...
Read more
Opinion

Ravi Kahlon – Opinion Editorial – Fighting for B.C.’s mill workers and communities

Ravi Kahlon -
When I was two years old, my sister and I were sent to India to live with family because...
Read more
Opinion

MLA Dan Davies – Weekly Column – Mayors go it alone in forestry crisis

Dan Davies -
In what’s being described as the worst crisis in forestry in over 40 years, I am at a loss...
Read more

Local Events

Must Read

News

Fort St John sees increase in construction values for July

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The City of Fort St. John has released the construction value of building permits issued for July 2019. For July,...

New Women’s Treatment Centre opening

North Peace Fall Fair’s ‘Pioneers of the Year’

Northern BC Murder Suspects recorded a video before their death

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.