14 C
Fort St. John
Tuesday, August 6, 2019
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Peace River North MLA Dan Davies
Home Opinion MLA Dan Davies - Weekly Column - Mayors go it alone in...
Opinion

MLA Dan Davies – Weekly Column – Mayors go it alone in forestry crisis

Avatar Dan Davies

In what’s being described as the worst crisis in forestry in over 40 years, I am at a loss to explain why the provincial government is doing nothing to support the industry and help people who have lost their jobs.

This is astounding because the NDP always likes to claim it’s sticking up for workers, yet they are currently missing-in-action. In fact, the forest minister, Doug Donaldson, who is from a forest community, is completely absent! I am impressed with high level of cooperation between business and local government to work through this crisis together in our part of the world, but without provincial support we are bound to see more job loss.

Last week 21 mayors from across the province decided to go it alone and appeal directly to the federal government for help. It would have been much better if the provincial government was there leading the charge to Ottawa, but it seems our premier doesn’t consider forestry a major priority. John Horgan should be front and centre in what is shaping up to be a deepening crisis.

Earlier this month, the United Way wrote Horgan directly with an urgent appeal for $3 million to help manage communities like ours. United Way is poised and ready work with local agencies and use its expertise to work in places where mills have been shut down. Part of the problem is that local United Way agencies rely heavily on workplace fundraising campaigns to function, and all of those dollars are drying up because the mill is often the largest employer in small towns.

For our part, I, along with my fellow MLAs who represent most of rural and northern B.C., have been travelling across the province to visit communities that depend on forestry. We are promoting a five- point plan that was presented to Horgan in June that would provide immediate short term and long term solutions.

The time to act is now Premier Horgan, before it’s too late.

get the latest news in your inbox

Author

Avatar
Dan Davieshttps://www.leg.bc.ca/learn-about-us/members/41st-Parliament/Davies-Dan
Dan Davies is the MLA for Peace River North
Previous articleDrilling firm Ensign Energy shares fall as Q2 net loss exceeds forecasts
Next articleUPDATED – Alleged abandoned car found in Hudson’s Hope under RCMP investigation

RECENT STORIES

Opinion

MP Bob Zimmer – Weekly Report – Summer tours

Bob Zimmer -
Bob’s Weekly Report I have always enjoyed the summer months. Not only because of the warmer weather but also because...
Read more
Opinion

MLA Dan Davies – Weekly Column – Missteps or incompetence?

Dan Davies -
By his own admission, John Horgan confessed the mess created by his botched Caribou recovery plan was “my bad.”...
Read more
Opinion

MP Bob Zimmer – Weekly Report – The Liberal Firearms Bill

Bob Zimmer -
Bob’s Weekly Report I know many firearms owners and businesses have had many questions about the implementation of the Liberal...
Read more

Local Events

Must Read

News

PACE Coaching Project gets close to deadline

Tracy Teves -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Parent and Child Early (PACE) Coaching Project is quickly reaching its deadline at the end of August to...

Fort St John could see up to 20 mm of rain...

Federal Government invests $13.1 million to increase capacity at Stewart World...

UPDATED – Alleged abandoned car found in Hudson’s Hope under RCMP...

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.