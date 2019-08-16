Monty Bissett Bursary Fund announces the names of Dawson Creek citizens honoured in the 2018–19 academic year

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. – As under the Northern Lights College Foundation, the Monty Bissett Bursary Fund announced the names of Dawson Creek citizens honoured in the 2018–19

academic year.

During the 2018–19 academic year, Monty Bissett contributed $5,000 to the bursary fund honouring some of Dawson Creek’s finest citizens.

In return, the Northern Lights College Foundation matched the gift for a total of $10,000.

This year’s awards recognize the late Murray Logan, Stu and Anita Minnifie, Don Phillips, Jim Stenhouse, and Jim and Ruth Thompson.

According to the College Foundation, since its inception in 2004, the bursary has supported students entering the college while paying respect to the memory of citizens of Dawson Creek.

Last year, the awards recognized the late Gary Dunaway, Tom Hamilton Sr, Robin Jobin, Lorraine Ravelli, and Darshan Syal.