Mower Mayhem holds round four of Ford Maintenance Race Series on August 10

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Mower Mayhem held round four of the Ford Maintenance Race Series on Saturday, August 10, at the Mower Mayhem Oval.

The race series featured classes such as stock improved, pro stock, and powder puff.

The series also featured the outlaw tractor pull.

So far, after four rounds in the series, many competitors are showing strong standings when it comes to total points.

For bone stock, Hayes Hiebert is well in first with 380 points.

In stock improved, Jason Westgate is leading the way by 10 points over Cale Hiebert with 434 points.

For the pro stock class, Jason Westgate is in first with 568 points.

In the modifieds, Blaine Austin has a strong lead of 574 points.

For outlaw pulling, Byron Westgate currently leads in the standings with 139 points.

The fifth round of the Ford Maintenance Race Series is to take place on September 21 and 22, 2019 at the Mower Mayhem Oval on Johnson Road, south of Taylor.

Here are the August 10 results:

Stock Improved:

Byron Westgate Dylan Beaumont Alex Melancon

Pro Stock:

Blaine Austin Jason Westgate Alex Nadeau

Modified:

Johnny Beaumont Blaine Austin Blaine Austin

Outlaw Pulling:

Derek Loomis Kimberly Westgate Ron Gilmore

Powder Puff: