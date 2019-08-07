MP Bob Zimmer hosts ‘Coffee with Bob’

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Local Member of Parliament Bob Zimmer is doing a series of ‘Coffee with Bob’ events where local constituents can meet with the MP and discuss current happenings in their community and in Canadian politics.

So far, Zimmer has been to Valemont, McBride, Prince George, and Mackenzie.

The next ‘Coffee with Bob’ is today, Wednesday, at 10:30 a.m. at The Canadian Grind and at Lone Wolf Golf Club in Taylor at 1:30 p.m.

Zimmer will wrap up ‘Coffee with Bob’ on August 8 with stops in Pouce Coupe and Dawson Creek.

Here is a list of the next ‘Coffee with Bob’:

Wednesday, August 7th, 2019 – Fort St. John at 10:30 a.m. – The Canadian Grind

Wednesday, August 7th, 2019 – Taylor at 1:30 p.m. – Lone Wolf Golf Club

Thursday, August 8th, 2019 – Pouce Coupe at 12:00 p.m. – Papa Don’s Pizza

Thursday, August 8th, 2019 – Dawson Creek at 2:30 p.m. – Hug a Mug’s Coffee House

For more information, you can visit Bob Zimmer’s Facebook page.