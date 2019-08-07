12 C
Fort St. John
Wednesday, August 7, 2019
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Home News MP Bob Zimmer hosts 'Coffee with Bob'
News

MP Bob Zimmer hosts ‘Coffee with Bob’

Avatar Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Local Member of Parliament Bob Zimmer is doing a series of ‘Coffee with Bob’ events where local constituents can meet with the MP and discuss current happenings in their community and in Canadian politics.

So far, Zimmer has been to Valemont, McBride, Prince George, and Mackenzie.

The next ‘Coffee with Bob’ is today, Wednesday, at 10:30 a.m. at The Canadian Grind and at Lone Wolf Golf Club in Taylor at 1:30 p.m.

Zimmer will wrap up ‘Coffee with Bob’ on August 8 with stops in Pouce Coupe and Dawson Creek.

Here is a list of the next ‘Coffee with Bob’: 

Wednesday, August 7th, 2019 – Fort St. John at 10:30 a.m. – The Canadian Grind

Wednesday, August 7th, 2019 – Taylor at 1:30 p.m. – Lone Wolf Golf Club

Thursday, August 8th, 2019 – Pouce Coupe at 12:00 p.m. – Papa Don’s Pizza

Thursday, August 8th, 2019 – Dawson Creek at 2:30 p.m. – Hug a Mug’s Coffee House

For more information, you can visit Bob Zimmer’s Facebook page.

get the latest news in your inbox

Author

Avatar
Scott Brooks
Previous articleTaylor Motor Speedway hosts Caps Transport IMCA Invitational over weekend
Next articleDistrict of Taylor moves ahead with water line upgrade

RECENT STORIES

News

Woman’s Resource Societies Outreach Food bank continues to seek help

Tracy Teves -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Woman's Resource Society, Poverty Outreach Store put out a call for help on...
Read more
News

District of Taylor moves ahead with water line upgrade

Scott Brooks -
TAYLOR, B.C. - At a District of Taylor Council Meeting on Tuesday, August 6, Council made the approval to...
Read more
News

Rotary District Governor visits Fort St John to meet with fellow Rotarians

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Sunrise Rotary Club of Fort St. John was host to a special guest...
Read more

Local Events

Must Read

News

Rotary District Governor visits Fort St John to meet with fellow...

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Sunrise Rotary Club of Fort St. John was host to a special guest at their breakfast meeting on...

Ravi Kahlon – Opinion Editorial – Fighting for B.C.’s mill workers...

Northern Development now accepting applicants for BC Hydro Peace Agricultural Compensation...

BC K-12 support staff ratify agreements under mandate

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.