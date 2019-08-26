16.6 C
Fort St. John
Monday, August 26, 2019
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
MP Bob Zimmer
Home Opinion MP Bob Zimmer - Weekly Report - #MackenzieMatters
Opinion

MP Bob Zimmer – Weekly Report – #MackenzieMatters

Avatar Bob Zimmer

Bob’s Weekly Report

 

I recently had the honour of attending the Mackenzie Matters Rally in support of our local forestry communities. With almost 1,000 people in attendance, it was great to see so many come out to support Mackenzie and have their voices heard.

 

At the rally I challenged the BC Minister of Forests, Lands, Natural Resource Operations and Rural Development Doug Donaldson to remember that decisions that are made in Victoria and Ottawa have real and lasting effects on our rural communities like Mackenzie. The non-scientific based decisions being made like the caribou moratorium, which wildlife biologists have said will have zero impact on the caribou population, is already having adverse “on the ground” effects on jobs in Mackenzie and across the Interior.

 

Over the past few months, approximately two dozen mills in our province have been closed or curtailed temporarily. This has led to thousands of jobs lost across British Columbia as a direct result of these closures.  It has also led to heavy impacts to other industries that rely upon the forestry sector. For example, the Truck Logger’s Association has predicted that the industry will shrink by 25 percent in the coming months. This has been a devastating time to many communities that rely heavily on our forestry industry with some, like Fort St. John, calling it an economic emergency.

 

I had also been in Mackenzie earlier in August for my ‘Coffee with Bob’ event and met with residents who had expressed their concern about what was happening to our forestry industry. It was a frank and open discussion about what we as a community, and what we as lawmakers, can do to help those affected.

 

In July, my Conservative colleagues Cathy McLeod, Todd Doherty, Shannon Stubbs, Dan Albas and I sent a letter to the federal Minister of Natural Resources and the federal Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development calling on them to take immediate action to support our forestry workers and the communities affected by these closures and curtailments. The reply we received back simply listed programs that the Liberals had implemented in the past with nothing about what is being done for our communities during this current crisis. I have since written back demanding to know what is being done to help our communities specifically.

 

In Ottawa, the Liberals have failed to make a new softwood lumber agreement a priority. British Columbia also continues to pay the price for Justin Trudeau’s mishandled NAFTA negotiations and his failure to defend our trade interests around the world. This has put our rural way of life in Canada at risk and made it harder and harder to get our natural resources developed.

 

The Mackenzie Matters Rally was an important reminder to those in Victoria and Ottawa that the decisions that they are making behind their desks are having a huge impact on our communities.

 

I would like to recognize and thank the president of the Mackenzie Matters Rally, Kim Guthrie, as well as Shannon Bezo and Trish Jacques for their tireless efforts on behalf of Mackenzie and the community that they all represent so well.

 

#OurLogsOurJobs #MackenzieMatters

get the latest news in your inbox

Author

Avatar
Bob Zimmer
Previous articleCommunity One Stop Registration
Next articleNew Parkour Park Vandalized

RECENT STORIES

Opinion

MLA Dan Davies – Weekly Column – Caribou recovery plan still deeply flawed

Dan Davies -
On April 15, Premier John Horgan appointed former BC Liberal MLA Blair Lekstrom as a Community Liaison tasked with...
Read more
Opinion

MLA Dan Davies – Weekly Column – Forests minister missing in action

Dan Davies -
At a time when he is most needed, the man in charge of the forest ministry appears to be...
Read more
Opinion

Ravi Kahlon – Opinion Editorial – Fighting for B.C.’s mill workers and communities

Ravi Kahlon -
When I was two years old, my sister and I were sent to India to live with family because...
Read more

Local Events

Must Read

News

NEAT’s Learn to Can Series

Tracy Teves -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Northern Environmental Action Team has brought back their canning and preserving sessions they share are designed for beginner...

FSJ Disc Sports Club members take part in Swancity Showdown

New Parkour Park Vandalized

MP Bob Zimmer – Weekly Report – #MackenzieMatters

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.