Nate Bouchard with Canadian Cowboys for European Tour

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – 11-year-old Nate Bouchard, of Fort St. John, is currently in Europe with the Canadian Cowboys for the European Tour.

Bouchard, a member of the Fort St. John Minor Hockey Association, is touring Europe and representing Canada in the Czech Challenge Cup Tournament.

Bouchard is travelling to the Czech Republic, Austria, and Italy in an all-exclusive 12-day hockey tour.

Back in April, Bouchard was seeking sponsorship donations to help with travelling costs and to bring his grandpa with him, who never misses a game.

Bouchard’s mother, Anisa Mihailoff, said her son is dedicated to playing hockey and even has aspirations of making it one day to the NHL.

“He works out twice a day, minimum, he’s always shooting pucks, and he won’t eat junk food. He’s very dedicated, he wants to be in the NHL one day; he works very hard towards it.”

Bouchard is with the Canadian Cowboys for the European Tour from now until August 13.