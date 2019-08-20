13.2 C
Fort St. John
Tuesday, August 20, 2019
Natural Gas Transport Truck Exploded sending driver to hospital

CHETWYND, B.C. – This past weekend, on Sunday, August 18th at 7:35 am a semi-truck carrying liquid natural gas had an incident that caused the truck to explode and send the driver to the hospital.

According to Corporal Madonna Saunderson, Media Relations for the North District RCMP, the incident took place on a windy stretch of road as the vehicle travelled south-west bound towards Chetwynd.

There was a single occupant in the vehicle and no other vehicles were involved. There are no causal factors currently identified and the investigation is ongoing.

The driver is in the hospital with injuries that are considered to be serious.

