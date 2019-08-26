NEAT’s Learn to Can Series

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Northern Environmental Action Team has brought back their canning and preserving sessions they share are designed for beginner and novice canners.

With three different hands-on workshops, there is something to learn about canning, fermenting and pressure canning.

Learn to Can

Covers the basics of water bath canning and provides a broad overview of safe methods perfect for beginner or novice canners. $40

Tuesday, August 27th, 2019 – 6:30 pm – 9:30 pm at the Calvary Baptist Church

Learn to Ferment

Covers the basics of the fermenting process including science and safety. This class is perfect for those that have never fermented or have been experimenting and would like to learn more. $35

Thursday, September 12th, 2019 and Tuesday, September 17th, 2019, 6:30 pm – 9:30 pm at the Calvary Baptist Church

Learn to Pressure Can

This class builds on the Learn to Can and specifically focuses on pressure canning. You will learn how to safely and confidently can low acid items like soup stock and meat. While Learn to Can is not a prerequisite, it is recommended that participants have a basic knowledge/experience of canning.

Thursday, September 26th, 2019, 6:30 pm – 9:30 pm at the Calvary Baptist Church

To view the FB event page to select the session you would like to attend and purchase tickets; CLICK HERE