NEBC Yukon Midget Trackers to hold Training Camp this weekend

The NEBC Yukon Midget trackers won gold in the 2019 Midget Tier 1 Provincial Championships. Source Facebook
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – This weekend, August 23 to the 25, the Northeast B.C. Yukon Midget Trackers will be holding their tryout and training camp for the upcoming 2019-2020 season at the Pomeroy Sport Centre.

This tryout and training camp is for players that were born between the years of 2002 and 2004 and is designed to develop the players work ethic and skill level.

This season, the Midget Trackers are looking to rebuild the team as the majority of the team has moved on, with only eight players returning this season.

The training camp will feature practice sessions on Friday and Saturday, with practice games on Saturday and Sunday afternoon.

During the 2018-2019 season, the Trackers were able to win gold in the 2019 Midget Tier 1 Provincial Championships and were able to finish off the regular season in a strong first place with 48 points.

