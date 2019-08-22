NEBC Yukon Trackers need 1,000 subscribers to continue live stream broadcasts

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Northeast B.C. Yukon Trackers is calling on fans and the community for support.

In order to continue broadcasting live on YouTube for the next season, they will need a minimum of 1,000 subscribers to do so.

Live streaming is a service that is used for those who are unable to attend a game.

As of Thursday afternoon, the subscription count sits at 271.

If you would like to see live stream broadcasts continue for the Trackers games, all you have to do is sign in to YouTube, go to their channel, and click subscribe.

A link to the Northeast B.C. Yukon Trackers YouTube channel can be found here.