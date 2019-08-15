22.4 C
Fort St. John
Wednesday, August 14, 2019
New developer purchases Station 44 land in Fort St. John

Avatar Adam Reaburn

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Over 207 acres of land in the southwest corner of Fort St. John has been sold to another developer.

The Station or as it has been known in the past, Station 44, is a section of land behind the UFA Cardlock along the Alaska Highway in Fort St. John.

Since the early 2000’s the property has been bought and sold several times. Each developer has proposed to build a mix of residential and commercial/retail in the area.

The Monark Group of Surrey now owns the property.  Developers Monty Sikka and Mark Catroppa are the founders of the company and in a press release, said they would develop the city’s only master-planned community.

The developers are proposing to build single-family, duplex, and row homes along with condominiums and apartments and integrate them with commercial and retail spaces.

The new owners, the Monark Group, have not said when construction will start on the property but are currently looking for investors and possible homeowners.  You can learn more about the project at www.fortstjohn.com

