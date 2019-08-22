New Lab Equipment at FSJ Hospital thanks to fundraising and donation

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – August 19th, 2019 the Fort St. John Hospital Foundation share two new pieces of lab equipment were installed, allowing for workflow improvements in the heart of Northern Health diagnosis.

Thanks in part to a $20,000 donation from Shell Canada and the participants of Bluey Day 2019, for funding for the Histo Tissue Processor and the Paraffin Dispenser. All monies raised were allocated to the foundation’s Cancer Diagnostic and Treatment Fund. These contributions help to ensure the Foundation can meet both the long-term and emergent needs of the hospital as medical staff work on early diagnosis and treatment of patients with cancer.

“On behalf of myself and the Laboratory team, we would like to graciously thank the foundation for their dedicated efforts in raising funds for these vital pieces of equipment. This new equipment will be put to good use to provide high-quality specimens for testing and diagnosing,” said Tara Mitchell, Fort St. John Lab Manager

The Histro Tissue Processor is a critical instrument in the diagnostics and handling of patient tissue samples. Tissue Processing is described as the removal of fluids from the tissue cells and replacing it with a sanitary paraffin medium that allows the sample to be thinly cut and examined. Cell and Tissue samples are analyzed in the lab to look for cancers or disease.

Following the stabilization process with the Histo Tissue Processor, samples will make their way to the Paraffin Dispenser. The lab technologists will take the still delicate samples and using the dispenser, embeds them into a mould or ‘block’. Once the wax blocks cool, the samples have the needed structure to begin section cutting using the microtome.

Alongside the processor, this equipment carries out the first steps in diagnosis and the new machines are allowing previous equipment to retire after aiding the North Peace labs since 2001.

Established in 1994, the FSJ Hospital Foundation celebrates 25 years of service in the Peace Region. The Foundation is dedicated to working with the community to raise and manage funds to enhance patient care and comfort at the Fort St. John Hospital and Peace Villa Residential Care Facility.