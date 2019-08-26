16.6 C
Fort St. John
Monday, August 26, 2019
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
The new play structure at Centennial Park. Photo by Tracy Teves.
Home News New Parkour Park Vandalized
News

New Parkour Park Vandalized

Avatar Tracy Teves

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The recently opened ‘Parkour Park’ that was opened at the Centennial park was vandalized with graffiti, this past weekend.

Reported to the City of Fort St. John’s FB page on Sunday, August 25th, 2019, the vandal’s used spray paint to tag the new play structure.

City staff updated the post sharing there is video surveillance in the area and the video captured has been given to Fort St. John RCMP and is now under investigation.

The budget for the project was $5.5 million for the redevelopment of the park to facilitate a new permanent stage, picnic shelter, a pedestrian walkway, formal garden, washroom, and two playgrounds.

To view the FB post; CLICK HERE 

 

get the latest news in your inbox

Author

Avatar
Tracy Teveshttp://energeticcity.mystagingwebsite.com
Previous articleMP Bob Zimmer – Weekly Report – #MackenzieMatters
Next articleFSJ Disc Sports Club members take part in Swancity Showdown

RECENT STORIES

News

Fort St John RCMP still on the lookout for wanted person

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - As of Monday afternoon, the Fort St. John RCMP say they are still on...
Read more
News

PRRD holds special meeting on next steps for Caribou Recovery

Scott Brooks -
DAWSON CREEK, B.C. - The Peace River Regional District Board held a special meeting on Friday, August 23, to...
Read more
News

Credit Union of BC Bursary Program available through North Peace Savings and Credit Union

Tracy Teves -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The North Peace Savings and Credit Unions (NPSCU) is helping British Columbian students reach...
Read more

Local Events

Must Read

News

NEAT’s Learn to Can Series

Tracy Teves -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Northern Environmental Action Team has brought back their canning and preserving sessions they share are designed for beginner...

FSJ Disc Sports Club members take part in Swancity Showdown

New Parkour Park Vandalized

MP Bob Zimmer – Weekly Report – #MackenzieMatters

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.