New Parkour Park Vandalized

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The recently opened ‘Parkour Park’ that was opened at the Centennial park was vandalized with graffiti, this past weekend.

Reported to the City of Fort St. John’s FB page on Sunday, August 25th, 2019, the vandal’s used spray paint to tag the new play structure.

City staff updated the post sharing there is video surveillance in the area and the video captured has been given to Fort St. John RCMP and is now under investigation.

The budget for the project was $5.5 million for the redevelopment of the park to facilitate a new permanent stage, picnic shelter, a pedestrian walkway, formal garden, washroom, and two playgrounds.

