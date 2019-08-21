New registered charity in North Peace to assist low-income seniors with health-related costs

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – A new registered charity to assist low-income seniors with health-related costs has started up in the North Peace.

The North Peace Seniors Mouth-Eye-Foot Care Foundation is a registered charity that aims to assist seniors with a low income to help cover the associated cost of dental, eye, and foot care.

According to the Foundation, applicants are received and then vetted by an impartial social worker who is qualified to ascertain annual income.

In order to provide these much-needed services to seniors, the Foundation is currently looking for financial support from the community.

If you wish to get in contact, and for more information, you can call the Foundation at 250-787-0218 or email [email protected].

More information can also be found on the North Peace Seniors Mouth-Eye-Foot Care Foundation’s website or Facebook page.