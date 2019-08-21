21.2 C
Fort St. John
Wednesday, August 21, 2019
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Home News New registered charity in North Peace to assist low-income seniors with health-related...
News

New registered charity in North Peace to assist low-income seniors with health-related costs

Avatar Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – A new registered charity to assist low-income seniors with health-related costs has started up in the North Peace.

The North Peace Seniors Mouth-Eye-Foot Care Foundation is a registered charity that aims to assist seniors with a low income to help cover the associated cost of dental, eye, and foot care.

According to the Foundation, applicants are received and then vetted by an impartial social worker who is qualified to ascertain annual income.

In order to provide these much-needed services to seniors, the Foundation is currently looking for financial support from the community.

If you wish to get in contact, and for more information, you can call the Foundation at 250-787-0218 or email [email protected].

More information can also be found on the North Peace Seniors Mouth-Eye-Foot Care Foundation’s website or Facebook page.

get the latest news in your inbox

Author

Avatar
Scott Brooks
Previous articleLiberal MPs vote down motion to hear from Ethics Commissioner on Trudeau’s SNC-Lavalin affair report

RECENT STORIES

News

Liberal MPs vote down motion to hear from Ethics Commissioner on Trudeau’s SNC-Lavalin affair report

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - An emergency meeting of the Parliamentary Ethics Committee was held on Wednesday to exam...
Read more
News

People’s Party of Canada candidate Ron Vaillant tours Fort St John

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - People’s Party of Canada candidate Ron Vaillant was in Fort St. John as part...
Read more
News

Notice to Proceed issued by Trans Mountain

Tracy Teves -
CALGARY, AB - Wednesday, August 21st, 2019 Trans Mountain issued ‘Notice to Proceed’ directives to some of its prime...
Read more

Local Events

Must Read

News

People’s Party of Canada candidate Ron Vaillant tours Fort St John

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - People’s Party of Canada candidate Ron Vaillant was in Fort St. John as part of a tour prior to...

Notice to Proceed issued by Trans Mountain

Builders Code to offer Training Workshops in Northeast BC

New study of emissions from oil and gas operations in the...

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.