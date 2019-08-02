New Rotary District Governor to visit Fort St John next week

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – As part of a western tour, the new Rotary District Governor, Tracey Vavrek, will be in Fort St. John on August 7 and 8.

According to a release by the Sunrise Rotary Club, Vavrek will be touring the Peace

Country and learning about the area with fellow Rotarians.

Vavrek says she is looking forward to visiting Fort St. John to learn more about how Rotarians are serving the community and beyond.

“What I most look forward to during my visit is learning more about how Rotarians in Fort

St. John are serving their local communities and people in need around the world.”

Vavrek is the new District Governor for 2019-2020 and is a member of the Rotary Club of Grande Prairie After Five, serving as a liaison between Rotary International President Mark Maloney, and Rotarians in her Rotary District.

Starting in July and ending in November, Vavrek expects to travel more than 33,000 kilometres to visit all 60 Rotary Clubs in the District.