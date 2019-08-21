14.6 C
New study of emissions from oil and gas operations in the Montney region of BC

Avatar Tracy Teves

CALGARY, AB – A $3.3M funding agreement for a study of emissions from oil and gas operations in the Montney region of BC is being funded from Sustainable Development Technology Canada (SDTC) for GHGStat to provide monitoring services.

According to GHGSat, their project’s primary objective is to demonstrate that a tiered monitoring system using GHGSat’s satellites and aircraft instruments can detect more leaks quicker and more cost-effective than the regulatory standard, based on optical gas imaging cameras.

“GHGSat understands the need for globally standardized technology to quantify GHG emissions from industrialized facilities. Their innovative satellites can reduce monitoring costs in the oil sands by over 50%. More frequent and accurate reporting better informs the industry on where and how to reduce GHG emissions. SDTC is proud to invest in GHGSat as it develops a solution to help reduce GHG emissions from industrialized sites,” said Zoe Kolbuc, Vice-President, Partnerships, Sustainable Development Technology Canada

The $9.8 project, will have field operations beginning in early 2020, shares GHGSat. Measurements will be conducted using GHGSat’s newest satellite platform, (GHGSat-C1, or “Iris”) in combination with an aircraft-mounted sensor that GHGSat has in development, shared the company.

GHGSat is the first and only private company to own and operate high-resolution satellites designed to measure greenhouse gas emissions from industrial facilities around the world.

To learn more about GHGSat; CLICK HERE

 

