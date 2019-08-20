13.2 C
Fort St. John
Tuesday, August 20, 2019
News

New Women's Treatment Centre opening

Tracy Teves

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. –  The New Day in the Peace Ministries is holding a building dedication for their new Women’s Treatment Centre.

Located near the Fort St. John Airport the newly completed dorm building has seven rooms to facilitate women, clients, in addiction seeking treatment.

The dedication is taking place Saturday, August 24th, 2019.

New Day in the Ministries offers a 12-month faith-based healing and treatment program where woman live on-site.

According to the New Day in the Peace Ministries, they serve women and their families with addictive and otherwise broken lifestyles who are seeking freedom and healing. While wanting to lead a life of purpose by offering a relationship with God and with others in the community, and the opportunity to change from the inside out.

For more information on New Day in the Peace Ministries; CLICK HERE

