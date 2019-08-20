North Peace Fall Fair’s ‘Pioneers of the Year’

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – This year’s ‘Pioneers of the Year’ have been named at the 2019 North Peace Fall Fair.

An annual tradition for the Fall Fair, the Fair Committee chooses two individuals or couples to be the North Peace Fall Fair Pioneers of the Year. This year’s recipients are Dennis Davidson and Herbert and Katrina Keuth.

The chosen Pioneers are awarded a plaque and receive a gift certificate for a dinner for two.

The criteria to be nominated as a recipient of the Pioneer of the Year include;