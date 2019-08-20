North Peace Fall Fair’s ‘Pioneers of the Year’

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – This year’s ‘Pioneers of the Year’ have been named at the 2019 North Peace Fall Fair.
An annual tradition for the Fall Fair, the Fair Committee chooses two individuals or couples to be the North Peace Fall Fair Pioneers of the Year. This year’s recipients are Dennis Davidson and Herbert and Katrina Keuth.
The chosen Pioneers are awarded a plaque and receive a gift certificate for a dinner for two.
The criteria to be nominated as a recipient of the Pioneer of the Year include;
- Must have been involved in agriculture in the North Peace
- Must have been a participant in the Fall Fair
- Must be over the age of 70 years
- Must have been a past member or faithful volunteer to the Fall Fair
- Must have lived a minimum of 25 years in the North Peace