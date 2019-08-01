19 C
Fort St. John
Thursday, August 1, 2019
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Home Sports North Peace Gymnastics Association fall registration opens tonight, August 1
Sports

North Peace Gymnastics Association fall registration opens tonight, August 1

Avatar Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Online registration for the North Peace Gymnastics Association’s fall programming opens tonight, August 1, at 5:00 p.m.

According to Chantelle Yates, of the NPGA, the registration period is open for all programs taking place this fall.

Yates says registration is open to everyone as the NPGA offers a wide selection of programs and sessions for all age groups.

“It is for everyone as we have classes from diaper gym for babies, as long as they can basically sit up, to adults and everything in between.”

According to Yates, sessions run from September to December for a total of 15 weeks.

New this year, Yates says the NPGA will be offering monthly payment plans to help ease the financial stress when it comes to paying for registration.

North Peace Gymnastics Association online registration for fall programming opens tonight, August 1, at 5:00 p.m.

In-person registration will take place in September at the Fort St. John One Stop.

To register online and for a full list of programs and pricing, you can visit npga.ca.

get the latest news in your inbox

Author

Avatar
Scott Brooks
Previous articleCity of Fort St John holds Open House to review updates to Zoning Bylaw
Next articleAlberta hires former journalist to devise fight-back plan against energy foes

RECENT STORIES

Sports

NPHL denies La Crete’s intention to join league

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The North Peace Hockey League has denied La Crete’s intention to join the League...
Read more
Sports

Tim Zimmer in Regina for 2019 Western Canadian Rugby Championships

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Local rugby player Tim Zimmer, of Fort St. John, is in Regina for the...
Read more
Sports

Two silver medals for Lane Harris at WKA Canadian National Championships

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Fort St. John's Lane Harris and Justin Donally, of Fivestar Boxing Academy, were in...
Read more

Local Events

Must Read

Sports

North Peace Gymnastics Association fall registration opens tonight, August 1

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Online registration for the North Peace Gymnastics Association's fall programming opens tonight, August 1, at 5:00 p.m. According to Chantelle...

City of Fort St John holds Open House to review updates...

Celebration of Life planned for Fire Chief Leo Sabulsky

Grande Prairie RCMP lay charges following a traffic stop

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.