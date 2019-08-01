North Peace Gymnastics Association fall registration opens tonight, August 1

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Online registration for the North Peace Gymnastics Association’s fall programming opens tonight, August 1, at 5:00 p.m.

According to Chantelle Yates, of the NPGA, the registration period is open for all programs taking place this fall.

Yates says registration is open to everyone as the NPGA offers a wide selection of programs and sessions for all age groups.

“It is for everyone as we have classes from diaper gym for babies, as long as they can basically sit up, to adults and everything in between.”

According to Yates, sessions run from September to December for a total of 15 weeks.

New this year, Yates says the NPGA will be offering monthly payment plans to help ease the financial stress when it comes to paying for registration.

In-person registration will take place in September at the Fort St. John One Stop.

To register online and for a full list of programs and pricing, you can visit npga.ca.