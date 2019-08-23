North Peace Rod & Gun Club to host Women’s Night Out

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The North Peace Rod & Gun Club will be hosting a social evening of marksmanship for women.

The Women’s Night Out will focus on the safe use of firearms, range rules for beginners as well as advanced shooters, and the Five Basic Skills of Marksmanship.

Instructions will also be given on properly and safely using .22 handguns and rifles.

A Wine and Cheese will wrap up the evening.

The Women’s Night Out event is taking place September 5, from 5;30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., at the North Peace Rod & Gun Club.

For more information, and to register, you can call Rick Ekkel at 250-794-8532.