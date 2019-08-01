Northern B.C. homicide suspect sightings in Ontario not credible: OPP

SUDBURY, O.N. – Tips that Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky are in Ontario seem to be false as the OPP have been unable to substantiate them.

According to TimminsToday.com, Ontario Provincial Police media co-ordinator Acting Sergeant Shona Camirand says, “Anytime people are seeing two scruffy young men, people suspect it’s them.”

Since Wednesday, the OPP has received tips that the two men were seen in Kapuskasing, Cochrane, Sudbury and Iron Bridge in only a matter of hours. All of the tips received about sightings in Ontario have not been credible.

The increase in tips started after a social media post suggested they were seen in a construction zone near Kapuskasing. To date, there are no credible reports that they are in Ontario.

Police across Canada continue to push if you think you’ve seen the suspects contact the RCMP first, before sharing your tips on Social Media. Call your local police detachment or 911.

On Wednesday the RCMP announced they would be scaling back the search for Bryer Schmegelsky and Kam McLeod in Northern Manitoba. The last confirmed sighting of the pair was on July 22 in Gillam Manitoba. The pair are wanted in connection with three homicides in Northern B.C. that all occurred during the week of July 15, 2019.