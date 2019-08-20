Northern BC Murder Suspects recorded a video before their death

VANCOUVER, B.C. – The Vancouver Star is reporting that Bryer Schmegelsky and Kam McLeod recorded a video before their death near Gillam Manitoba.

In an article published Tuesday, the Star says 30 seconds of the video was shared with family members of the suspects. The RCMP declined to comment on the existence of the video and said they would provide an update on the case in the coming weeks.

The family member told the Star that Bryer Schmegelsky and Kam McLeod said goodbye to their families and their wishes for their remains.

The Star says the RCMP have the full video.

The bodies of the two suspects were found on August 7 near Gillam. The two had been on the run since at least July 15 after the bodies of Lucas Fowler, and Chynna Deese were found south of the Liard Hot Springs.

The RCMP believe Schmegelsky and McLeod are responsible for the deaths of Folwer and Deese and a third person Leonard Dyck. The body of Leonard Dyck was found near Dease Lake on July 19, 2019.