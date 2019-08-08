10.4 C
News

Northern Development announces $250,000 towards airport runway project

Avatar Tracy Teves

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Northern Development Initiative Trust (NDIT) announced it has approved over a half a million dollars for economic development projects in northern B.C. with $250,000 approved for the airport runway project.

The North Peace Airport Society for the North Peace Regional Airport runway rehabilitation project was approved at the NDIT meeting on July, 23rd, 2019 by the board of directors through the Economic Diversification Infrastructure Program.

The $250,000 will go towards upgrades to the airport’s runway as the existing pavement on one of the two runways has not been improved for over 20 years and needs substantial repairs and rehabilitation.

With Air Canada, WestJet, and Central Mountain Air having routes to the North Peace Regional Airport, without the improvements to the runway, the airport operations could be put at risk. This would negatively impact the economy of the North Peace Region, B.C. and current commercial air carriers, according to the NDIT.

The Economic Diversification Infrastructure program provides grant funding to support major infrastructure projects in order to strengthen the local economy. The program supports public multi-use facilities or capital investments that drive revenue and job creation and provide a long-term asset for communities throughout central and northern British Columbia.

The next intake deadline for the Economic Diversification Infrastructure Program is October 31, 2019.

To read more; CLICK HERE 

 

 

Previous articleProvince has no long term plan to monitor Old Fort Landslide
Next articleFort St John runners take on challenge of Canadian Death Race

