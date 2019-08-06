Northern Development now accepting applicants for BC Hydro Peace Agricultural Compensation Fund

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Northern Development is now accepting applicants for the B.C. Hydro Peace Agricultural Compensation Fund.

The Fund, established by B.C. Hydro, is $20 million that has been set aside to support agricultural production and related economic activity in the Peace Region that may have been affected by the Site C Project.

The Fund is open to Corporations, cooperatives, or individuals that are active in the Peace Region agricultural industry.

The Fund is also open to registered non-profit agricultural organizations and educational institutions undertaking research directly related to the Peace Region.

Northern Development Initiative Trust CEO, Joel McKay, says they are excited for the initial intake as they continue working with the community, adding that the Trust has always recognized the importance of supporting local agriculture.

“Northern Development Initiative Trust is excited for the initial intake as we continue our work with the board to support communities and residents in the Peace Region. The Trust has always recognized the importance of agriculture throughout Northern B.C. and this program supports its growth and diversification.”

According to Northern Development, applicants can apply for up to $250,000 to a maximum of 100 percent of a project’s budget.

The deadline to apply for the Fund is September 30, 2019.

For more information and to apply, you can visit Northern Development’s website.