14 C
Fort St. John
Tuesday, August 6, 2019
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Home News Northern Development now accepting applicants for BC Hydro Peace Agricultural Compensation Fund
News

Northern Development now accepting applicants for BC Hydro Peace Agricultural Compensation Fund

Avatar Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Northern Development is now accepting applicants for the B.C. Hydro Peace Agricultural Compensation Fund.

The Fund, established by B.C. Hydro, is $20 million that has been set aside to support agricultural production and related economic activity in the Peace Region that may have been affected by the Site C Project.

The Fund is open to Corporations, cooperatives, or individuals that are active in the Peace Region agricultural industry.

The Fund is also open to registered non-profit agricultural organizations and educational institutions undertaking research directly related to the Peace Region.

Northern Development Initiative Trust CEO, Joel McKay, says they are excited for the initial intake as they continue working with the community, adding that the Trust has always recognized the importance of supporting local agriculture.

“Northern Development Initiative Trust is excited for the initial intake as we continue our work with the board to support communities and residents in the Peace Region. The Trust has always recognized the importance of agriculture throughout Northern B.C. and this program supports its growth and diversification.”

According to Northern Development, applicants can apply for up to $250,000 to a maximum of 100 percent of a project’s budget.

The deadline to apply for the Fund is September 30, 2019.

For more information and to apply, you can visit Northern Development’s website.

get the latest news in your inbox

Author

Avatar
Scott Brooks
Previous articleBC K-12 support staff ratify agreements under mandate

RECENT STORIES

News

BC K-12 support staff ratify agreements under mandate

Scott Brooks -
VICTORIA, B.C. - The Government of British of Columbia has announced that five K-12 support staff agreements have been...
Read more
News

Peace Villa receives a donation to complete new Salon space for the senior residents

Tracy Teves -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Thanks to a donation by John and Marilynne Herron, these funds helped to complete...
Read more
News

RCMP find items related to Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky along the Nelson River

Adam Reaburn -
GILLAM, M.B. - The RCMP have found items along the Nelson River that are directly connected to Kam McLeod...
Read more

Local Events

Must Read

Sports

Free Swimming & Skating passes available to local not-for-profit groups

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - As part of the Site C agreement with the City of Fort St. John, free passes for swimming and...

RCMP find items related to Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky along...

PACE Coaching Project gets close to deadline

Fort St John could see up to 20 mm of rain...

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.