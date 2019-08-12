Northern Development to assist local businesses affected by mill closures and curtailments

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Northern Development has announced on Monday that it will be stepping in to help local businesses affected by the mill closures and curtailments.

According to Northern Development, through the Forestry Affected Business Rebate, they now are offering a consulting rebate, of up to 75 percent or $15,000, to small and medium-sized businesses in its service region for the cost of hiring a consultant to assist with business efforts.

Northern Development says this newly introduced program is an offshoot of the Competitiveness Consulting Rebate program, which offers rebates to businesses in the industrial supply and services sector.

Northern Development Initiative Trust CEO, Joel McKay, says this program will help to offset the impacts from mill closures.

“The Trust is very aware of the potential economic impacts mill closures and curtailments may have on communities and businesses in our service region. This program seeks to help offset those impacts and sustain our communities during this difficult time.”

For more information on the rebate program, you can visit Northern Development’s website.