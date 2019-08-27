19.6 C
Tuesday, August 27, 2019
Northern Development to host free webinars for small businesses

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Northern Development will be hosting free web seminars geared towards small businesses.

Northern Development is encouraging businesses that are associated with Love Northern B.C., Supply Chain Connector and Community Futures to register and access dozens of premier practical business education seminars for free.

According to Northern Development, the Small Business B.C. webinars provide up-to-date information and tactics on current business trends and strategies designed to help small businesses improve, succeed and remain competitive, which can have an immediate impact on business operations.

Some of the upcoming webinars will focus on sales strategies and blogging to promote your business.

For more information on the upcoming Small Business B.C. webinars, you can visit Northern Development’s website.

Scott Brooks
