A deactivation map for the Buckinghorse Petroleum Development Road. Source NorthRiver Midstream
News

NorthRiver Midstream to deactivate Buckinghorse Road

Avatar Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – At a City of Fort St. John Council meeting on Monday, Council were provided with an update on NorthRiver Midstream’s current projects.

Talese Shilleto, External Affairs with NorthRiver Midstream, says NorthRiver has provided notice to the B.C. Oil & Gas Commission to deactivate the Buckinghorse
Petroleum Development Road.

According to Shilleto, they are deactivating the road as they no longer have a need for it since the deactivation of the Buckinghorse Plant.

“The Buckinghorse Plant and the Petroleum Development Road came to NorthRiver Midstream and the Buckinghorse Plant hasn’t been operational in over 20 years. We have been maintaining that road for the last 20 years. Now that we’re working to abandon that plant, we’re looking to deactivate the road.”

Shilleto says NorthRiver had sent out letters to the City, the Peace River Regional District, and all known users of the road to notify them of this decision.

The deactivation project will include the removal of all bridges and culverts along the road and reestablishing the natural drainage.

NorthRiver plans to deactivate the Buckinghorse Road starting September 1, 2019.

