Northwestel reporting major network outage for landline customers in Northern BC

UPDATE as of 1:20 p.m. – We have been advised that normal telephone service has been resumed.

FORT NELSON, B.C. – As of Monday morning, August 12, phone service provider Northwestel is reporting of a temporary major network outage that is impacting landline service in Northern B.C. and Whitehorse.

According to a post on the Northern Rockies Regional Municipality Facebook page, the company is working hard to locate and remedy the issue.

At this time, there is no service for customers and an estimated time for when service will be restored is unknown.

In the case of a fire emergency, affected customers in the Fort Nelson area are being asked to call 250-775-0796 or 250-321-0924.

For police emergencies, affected customers are asked to call the Fort St. John RCMP detachment at 250-787-8100.

For more information on this landline service outage, you can visit Northwestel’s website.