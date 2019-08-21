18.6 C
News

Notice to Proceed issued by Trans Mountain

CALGARY, AB – Wednesday, August 21st, 2019 Trans Mountain issued ‘Notice to Proceed’ directives to some of its prime construction contractors.

“I am pleased to announce another significant milestone for the Trans Mountain Expansion Project with the commencement of construction activities and the issuance of the notice to some contractors to begin mobilizing equipment and crews in select areas in August and September 2019. With the first wave of regulatory approvals complete, we are confident that we have a path forward by which the Expansion Project construction can commence,” says Ian Anderson, President and CEO of Trans Mountain Corporation.

With this news, the directives give the contractors 30 days to mobilize equipment and commence the process of hiring workers, procuring goods and services, and developing detailed construction work plans.

According to Trans Mountain, construction work will soon begin in communities along the route, including an immediate return to work at Burnaby Terminal and on land at Westridge Marine Terminal. The specific start dates in the remaining construction areas are subject to final regulatory approvals and permits.

Trans Mountain shares, over the coming months they expect to receive clearance of all other outstanding regulatory approvals and permits for the remaining construction areas.

As timelines for approval of all outstanding regulatory matters could have an impact on project costs, schedules and final in-service dates. Trans Mountain shares, if approvals are received as they anticipate, the Trans Mountain Expansion Project will be in-service by mid-2022.

Trans Mountain remains committed to prioritizing and maximizing Indigenous, local and regional hiring, with approximately 4,200 workers expected to be employed in various communities along the corridor in the fourth quarter of 2019.

“Over the coming months, we will continue our engagement with Indigenous communities along the construction corridor,” said Anderson. “We are committed to ensuring the Project incorporates all appropriate measures to protect the cultural, environmental and local Indigenous interests in the lands and waters through construction and into operation.”

“Clearly this Project has been subjected to numerous delays and setbacks over the past several years. With today’s announcement on the commencement of construction, I firmly believe that we are finally able to start delivering the significant national and regional benefits we have always committed to,” said Anderson.

