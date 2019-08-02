19 C
Fort St. John
Thursday, August 1, 2019
Sports

NPHL denies La Crete’s intention to join league

Avatar Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The North Peace Hockey League has denied La Crete’s intention to join the League for the 2019-2020 season.

According to NPHL.com, the NPHL advised the team on August 1 that their intention to join the league was denied by its member teams in a secret vote after a conference call on July 30.

The main reason for La Crete’s denial to join the League was travel times as La Crete is over three hours away from Manning and four from High Prairie and Grimshaw. Falher is about five hours away and Grande Prairie, Dawson Creek, and Fort St. John all would face six to eight-hour road trips.

La Crete’s proposal included a financial commitment, and a preliminary list of players,
executive and coaches.

La Crete submitted its intentions of joining the NPHL on July 24, 2019.

Previous articleWeather averages close to normal for Fort St John during July

