FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The recently developed Off-Leash Dog Park opens today August 1st, 2019 at noon.

During the development of the Parks and Recreation Master Plan, a need for an Off-Leash Dog Park was recognized. A 9-acre portion of the Toboggan Hill was fully fenced and turned into an amenity for residents and their pets.

The new space includes a dog water fountain, multiple double gate entrances, three size-separated areas, light multi-surface trails, benches and picnic tables.

“This truly is an example of how positive community input can develop an attractive amenity for our community,” stated Mayor Lori Ackerman.

The city staff share the largest area will remain closed to provide the grass with an opportunity to establish, and for the meantime, there will be temporary ‘All Dog’ area along with the ‘Mini Dog’ area.

The following are Off-Leash Dog Park etiquette, provided by city staff;

Dogs must be accompanied by people

Maintain verbal control of your dog at all times

Dogs must wear a collar or harness – no spike, prong, or pinch collars allowed

No aggressive dogs – this includes posturing or mounting behaviour

If your dog gets in a fight, exchange contact information and leave the park

Dogs must be licensed and immunized

No dogs in heat allowed

Monitor un-neutered dogs closely

Children under 10 should be accompanied by a parent or guardian

Use caution bringing food into the park and leave glass at home

Currently, with road construction in the area, city staff suggest parking at the top of Toboggan Hill Park off of 96 Avenue or the Pomeroy Sport Centre. If parking at the Pomeroy Sport Centre, use the trail along 94 Avenue behind the Fire Hall to access the park as the parking lot at the bottom of Toboggan Hill Park is inaccessible.