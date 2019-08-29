OGC releases third-party review on induced seismic events in the Kiskatinaw area

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The B.C. Oil & Gas Commission released a third-party review of the factors that contributed to induced seismic events in the Kiskatinaw area.

According to the OGC, on November 29, 2018, the area experienced a 4.5 magnitude induced seismic earthquake which led to heightened public concern.

In the third-party review, conducted by Enlighten Geoscience Limited, it looks at understanding the issues surrounding induced seismicity in the Kiskatinaw Seismic Monitoring and Mitigation Area.

The review found that the state of stress throughout much of the Kiskatinaw area at depths between the Doig and Belloy is strike-slip and in a near-critical state. This means only small fluid pressure increases are sufficient to cause the most critically oriented fractures and faults to become critically stressed.

The full review can be found on the OGC’s website.