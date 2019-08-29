10.8 C
Fort St. John
Thursday, August 29, 2019
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Home News OGC releases third-party review on induced seismic events in the Kiskatinaw area
NewsRegional

OGC releases third-party review on induced seismic events in the Kiskatinaw area

Avatar Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The B.C. Oil & Gas Commission released a third-party review of the factors that contributed to induced seismic events in the Kiskatinaw area.

According to the OGC, on November 29, 2018, the area experienced a 4.5 magnitude induced seismic earthquake which led to heightened public concern.

In the third-party review, conducted by Enlighten Geoscience Limited, it looks at understanding the issues surrounding induced seismicity in the Kiskatinaw Seismic Monitoring and Mitigation Area.

The review found that the state of stress throughout much of the Kiskatinaw area at depths between the Doig and Belloy is strike-slip and in a near-critical state. This means only small fluid pressure increases are sufficient to cause the most critically oriented fractures and faults to become critically stressed.

The full review can be found on the OGC’s website.

get the latest news in your inbox

Author

Avatar
Scott Brooks
Previous articleCanadian Men’s Wheelchair Basketball team to play in semifinals on Friday
Next articleOttawa, B.C. to push electrification of gas industry to cut carbon emissions

RECENT STORIES

News

Jean Leahy, Seniors Advocate passes away

Tracy Teves -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Jean Leahy, Seniors Advocate for Save Our Northern Seniors (S.O.N.S) has passed away. Leahy has...
Read more
News

Fort St. John Tourism seeks separation to be own entity

Tracy Teves -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Recently the FSJ Tourism Board made a presentation to City Council regarding their role...
Read more
Canadian Press

Ottawa, B.C. to push electrification of gas industry to cut carbon emissions

Canadian Press -
SURREY, B.C. - The federal and British Columbia governments want to power the production of the natural gas industry...
Read more

Local Events

Must Read

Sports

Canadian Men’s Wheelchair Basketball team to play in semifinals on Friday

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Local Paralympic athlete, Bo Hedges, and the Canadian Men’s Wheelchair Basketball team are currently on their way to reaching...

BC Wildfire Service reminds residents to practice fire safety this long...

West Moberly First Nations set for Trial over Site C dam

Burpee Challenge being organized in support of Adaura

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.