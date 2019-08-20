Old Fort Road chain-up area to be constructed

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – As part of the Site C Project, this weekend, B.C. Hydro will start building chain-up areas for vehicles entering and leaving the Site C Project.

According to a statement, B.C. Hydro says the chain-up areas will be located on Old Fort Road just north of Gate B and aim to ensure that vehicles are prepared for winter conditions while reducing wear and tear on local roads.

Hydro says these chain-up areas are being constructed based on community feedback about the need for a safe area for vehicles to put on chains before approaching the hill on Old Fort Road.

Construction of the chain-up areas is expected to last for two months and will work from 7:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., Monday to Saturday.

For more information, you can visit the Site C Project website.