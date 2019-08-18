9.6 C
News

One arrested after homicide in Kelly Lake

Avatar Adam Reaburn

KELLY LAKE, B.C. – One man arrested after homicide in Kelly Lake.

On Friday August 16 2019 at 7:38 PM Dawson Creek RCMP were called to a residence in Kelly Lake where it was reported that an assault had occurred.

Upon arrival, police located a 54-year-old man who was fatally wounded. A 24-year-old man was arrested at the scene without incident.

North District Major Crime (NDMCU) was called to assist and now has conduct of the investigation.

Morgen Lambert-Bouma, an Alberta resident, has been charged with second degree murder and remains in custody.

He is scheduled to appear in Dawson Creek Provincial Court on Monday August 19 2019. Both men were known to each other and police have no information to suggest that the greater public is at further risk.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Dawson Creek RCMP at 250 784-3700 or Crime Stoppers at 1 800 222-8477

