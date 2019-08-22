Open House: UBC Groundwater research in the Peace Region

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The UBC Energy and Environment Research Initiative (EERI) is conducting research in the Peace Region to understand environmental impacts associated with energy resource development, with a focus on groundwater impacts.

On Monday, September 9th, 2019, from 6:00 PM – 8:00 PM at the Pomeroy Hotel & Conference Centre Fort St John, 11308 Alaska Rd. The public is invited to attend this free open house regarding ‘fugitive natural gas’ from oil and gas wells on a regional scale

The EERI shares they are in the midst of installing a groundwater monitoring well network in the Peace Region to improve their understanding of ‘fugitive natural gas’ from oil and gas wells on a regional scale. During the open house, the EERI wants to share the locations of the wells, and invite input, questions, concerns, and suggestions.

The Energy and Environment Research Initiative (EERI) is a team of researchers from the University of British Columbia, Simon Fraser University, and the University of Calgary. Working closely with scientists from the BC Oil and Gas Commission and Geoscience BC.

Primarily the EERI investigates the effects of ‘fugitive methane’ from oil and gas wells. By collecting data to answer questions such as;

• Where and how much methane is in groundwater in the Peace Region?

• What are its origins/where does it come from?

• Is groundwater methane in the region related to oil and gas development activities?

For more information, please contact: Bethany Ladd ([email protected]) or Roger Beckie ([email protected])