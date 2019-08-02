14.3 C
Fort St. John
Friday, August 2, 2019
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Minister of Environment Catherine McKenna - Canadian Press
Home Canadian Press Ottawa opposes Saskatchewan's move to have top court delay carbon tax case
Canadian PressEnergy NewsNews

Ottawa opposes Saskatchewan’s move to have top court delay carbon tax case

Canadian Press Canadian Press

REGINA — Ottawa is pushing back against Saskatchewan’s request to have the Supreme Court of Canada delay hearing its challenge of the federal carbon tax.

The press secretary for federal Environment and Climate Change Minister Catherine McKenna calls Saskatchewan’s move an irresponsible example of Conservative politicians battling climate action using taxpayers’ money.

Sabrina Kim says the federal government has submitted arguments as to why the case should be heard in a timely manner, including that it creates certainty for businesses and families.

Saskatchewan recently applied to have the top court push back its December hearing in order to better co-ordinate its challenge with ones from other provinces.

Saskatchewan appealed to the highest court after its Appeal Court ruled in a split decision in May that the tax is constitutional.

This week, Saskatchewan hosted a meeting with justice ministers from Alberta, New Brunswick and Ontario to discuss ways to strategize their legal arguments against the tax.

The Canadian Press

get the latest news in your inbox

Author

Canadian Press
Canadian Press
Previous articleNew Rotary District Governor to visit Fort St John next week
Next articleInconnu Swim Club to hold Assessment Days August 7 & 8

RECENT STORIES

News

New Rotary District Governor to visit Fort St John next week

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - As part of a western tour, the new Rotary District Governor, Tracey Vavrek, will...
Read more
News

Siphon Creek Road closed August 6 to 14 for bridge construction

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Starting August 6, Siphon Creek Road will be temporarily closed to traffic at La...
Read more
News

BC Wildfire Service reminds public to use fire safety this long weekend

Scott Brooks -
VICTORIA, B.C. - The B.C. Wildfire Service is asking the public for help to prevent wildfires this long weekend. While...
Read more

Local Events

Must Read

News

BC Wildfire Service reminds public to use fire safety this long...

Scott Brooks -
VICTORIA, B.C. - The B.C. Wildfire Service is asking the public for help to prevent wildfires this long weekend. While the wildfire activity so far...

Hudson’s Hope to receive funding from the Off-Road Vehicle Trail Fund

Sale of B.C. hydroelectric project boosts Fortis Q2 profit to $720...

Crude curtailment program ‘no way to run a railroad,’ says Imperial...

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.