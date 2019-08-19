9.7 C
Fort St. John
Monday, August 19, 2019
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
The missing 4-year-old-boy being transported to be reunited with family. Source RCMP
Home News Over 30 hours of searching, 4-year-old found safe and sound
NewsRegional

Over 30 hours of searching, 4-year-old found safe and sound

Avatar Scott Brooks

MACKENZIE, B.C. – Search and Rescue crews from Prince George, the North and South Peace were called in to support the search that started Saturday for a missing 4-year-old in the Lions Lake area in Mackenzie.

RCMP say George Hazard-Benoit has been found safe and sound after spending 30 plus hours in thick dense woods.

According to RCMP, the boy was reported missing after he became separated from his Mom while she and a friend were berry picking.

An extensive ground and air search commenced and numerous resources came to help search for the missing boy.

Then on August 18, approximately 6:43 p.m., Air 3, the RCMP helicopter, spotted George and guided the PDS team to him. The helicopter landed and flew the boy to the hospital, where he was reunited with his parents.

He was reported to be a little dehydrated and hungry, but otherwise in good health following his time spent in the woods.

get the latest news in your inbox

Author

Avatar
Scott Brooks
Previous articleStage North Theatre Society – Season Auditions
Next articleBC Teachers to start mediated bargaining with Province this Wednesday

RECENT STORIES

News

BC Teachers to start mediated bargaining with Province this Wednesday

Scott Brooks -
VICTORIA, B.C. - Eight days of mediated bargaining between the B.C. Teachers Federation and the Province is set to...
Read more
News

Stage North Theatre Society – Season Auditions

Tracy Teves -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Stage North Theatre Society is holding their Auditions for their upcoming show season....
Read more
News

Financial Literacy Series – Women’s Workshop; Introduction to Basic Budgeting

Tracy Teves -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Fort St. John Women's Resource Society (FSJWRS) and the North Peace Savings and...
Read more

Local Events

Must Read

Sports

1st Annual Peace Auto Fest this September in Taylor

Scott Brooks -
TAYLOR, B.C. - The Fort St. John Car Culture and Peace Region Motorsport Association will be hosting the 1st Annual Peace Auto Fest this...

Financial Literacy Series – Women’s Workshop; Introduction to Basic Budgeting

Pipeline rupture sends 40,000 litres of oil into Alberta creek

Liard River Hotsprings closed after heavy snow

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.