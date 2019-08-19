Over 30 hours of searching, 4-year-old found safe and sound

MACKENZIE, B.C. – Search and Rescue crews from Prince George, the North and South Peace were called in to support the search that started Saturday for a missing 4-year-old in the Lions Lake area in Mackenzie.

RCMP say George Hazard-Benoit has been found safe and sound after spending 30 plus hours in thick dense woods.

According to RCMP, the boy was reported missing after he became separated from his Mom while she and a friend were berry picking.

An extensive ground and air search commenced and numerous resources came to help search for the missing boy.

Then on August 18, approximately 6:43 p.m., Air 3, the RCMP helicopter, spotted George and guided the PDS team to him. The helicopter landed and flew the boy to the hospital, where he was reunited with his parents.

He was reported to be a little dehydrated and hungry, but otherwise in good health following his time spent in the woods.