PACE Coaching Project gets close to deadline

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Parent and Child Early (PACE) Coaching Project is quickly reaching its deadline at the end of August to accept new participants.

The PACE project is working with their partner agency in the North, the Fort St. John Child Development Centre.

The Project is looking for parents of children aged 15 months to 34 months which the parents recognize the child has some sort of social communication delay, that would like to participate in the program.

Pat Mirenda Ph.D., BCBA-D, Project Director for PACE shares, with young children there is a lot of reasons for a social delay to be happening such as late talkers. The project is looking specifically for children whom social communication delays put them at risk for the autism spectrum disorder, according to Mirenda.

The first step in the process for parents that reach out to the project is to screen the child for Autism Spectrum Disorder with a 20 question interview to find out ‘could’ the social communication delay be because of Autism shared Mirenda.

If it could be, according to Mirenda information is given to the parent to find out it really is as this is a whole different process. The child/ parent are then eligible for the study. The study is explained to the parent and asked if they want to participate.

The program does assessments and then delivers one of two interventions with a 50/50 chance of receiving either-or.

One is being apart of 24 weeks of parenting coaching, receiving one on one coaching from a coach in the community to learn strategies to help the child with social development skills. The other is a monitor group in which there is no coaching yet access to books and online modules made for parents to support social development.

Both groups receive a service to help answer the question, does parent coaching make a difference verse access to materials which is less intensive and expensive.

Parents only have until the end of August to sign up. Mirenda shared it is important to get in touch right away.

To contact PACE Coaching Project; CLICK HERE