News

Peace Arts Gallery Society to host 36th Annual Art Auction this October

Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Peace Arts Gallery Society is gearing up to host their 36th Annual Art Auction.

Currently, the Gallery is in the process of collecting local artwork for this year’s auction titled ‘Harvest Moon Gala’.

This year, the Gallery says they would like a full month Exhibition to celebrate the generousity all of the Artists, Artisans, Crafters as well as the huge contribution the volunteers make, so they are asking that artists bring their work into the Gallery by September 3.

The Gallery is also still looking for volunteers to help out before, during, and after the Auction.

This event is instrumental in keeping the “Let’s Art Program” a free service for youth and seniors.

The 36th Annual Art Auction is October 5 at the North Peace Cultural Centre.

For more information, you can visit the North Peace Cultural Centre’s website.

