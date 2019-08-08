Peace Region applications for Fish and Wildlife Compensation being accepted

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Grant applications for fish and wildlife projects in the Peace Region are now being accepted by The Fish & Wildlife Compensation Program (FWCP).

Grant applications are due Friday, October 25, 2019. The FWCP is a partnership between BC Hydro, the Province of B.C., Fisheries & Oceans Canada, First Nations, and Public Stakeholders to conserve and enhance fish and wildlife in watersheds impacted by existing BC Hydro dams.

All Peace Region grant applicants must submit a mandatory Notice of Intent (NOI) by Monday, Sept. 9, 2019. The NOI helps inform First Nations about your proposed project and allows our Peace Region Manager to provide you with additional guidance before submitting your grant application.

Learn more by joining the free, Peace Region online information session on Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019 at 10 a.m. PDT. RSVP at [email protected].

To learn more about grants and eligibility; CLICK HERE

“Our annual intake of grant applications is one way we fulfill our mission and address fish and wildlife priorities relevant to the FWCP,” says FWCP’s Peace Region Manager, Chelsea Coady.