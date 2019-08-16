15.2 C
Sports

Peace Region Community to Community Motorcycle Poker Ride postponed to August 24 due to weather

Avatar Scott Brooks

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. – The Peace Region Community to Community Motorcycle Poker Ride has been postponed until August 24 due to weather conditions.

The Poker Ride is a fundraiser event where riders will travel to checkpoints around the Peace Region, which includes checkpoints in Dawson Creek, Chetwynd, Taylor, Fort St. John, Hudson’s Hope, and Tumbler Ridge.

Registration for the event will begin at 8:30 a.m. at the Dawson Creek Visitor Centre and will wind down at 5:00 p.m. at the Fixx Urban Grill in Dawson Creek.

The cost to register for the Poker Ride is $35.00 per hand, with 50 percent of the proceeds going to the top hand while the other 50 percent will go towards the South Peace Community Resource Society.

The Peace Region Community to Community Motorcycle Poker Ride is taking place Saturday, August 24, starting in Dawson Creek.

For more information and to register, you can call the Dawson Creek Visitor Centre at 250-782-9595 or email [email protected].

