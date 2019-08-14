22.8 C
Fort St. John
Wednesday, August 14, 2019
Peace Region Community to Community Motorcycle Poker Ride this Saturday

Scott Brooks

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. – This Saturday, August 17, is the Peace Region Community to Community Motorcycle Poker Ride.

The Poker Ride is a fundraiser event where riders will travel to checkpoints around the Peace Region, which includes checkpoints in Dawson Creek, Chetwynd, Taylor, Fort St. John, Hudson’s Hope, and Tumbler Ridge.

Registration for the event will begin at 8:30 a.m. at the Dawson Creek Visitor Centre and will wind down at 5:00 p.m. at the Fixx Urban Grill in Dawson Creek.

The cost to register for the Poker Ride is $35.00 per hand, with 50 percent of the proceeds going to the top hand while the other 50 percent will go towards the South Peace Community Resource Society.

The Peace Region Community to Community Motorcycle Poker Ride is taking place this Saturday, August 17, starting in Dawson Creek.

For more information and to register, you can call the Dawson Creek Visitor Centre at 250-782-9595 or email [email protected].

