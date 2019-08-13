Peace Region riders perform well at Dawson Creek Stampede and Rodeo

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. – A number of Peace Region riders had outstanding performances at the 2019 Dawson Creek Stampede and Rodeo.

One rider to had taken on the home stage was Jake Gardner in bull riding.

Gardner managed to get 84 points in bull riding, placing him in third and winning a total of over $1,500 for his efforts.

Other local riders to have performed well in Dawson Creek taking home some cash include Stephen Culling and Clayton Moore in steer wrestling, Rylee Trenholm in barrel racing, and Jake Watson and Ricky Warren in saddle bronc.

During the week, the Dawson Creek Stampede and Rodeo did deal with poor weather conditions causing the grounds to be too wet for performance. Despite the grounds being wet, most of the events were able to be rescheduled for a dryer day during the weekend.